MOCKLER - Frank passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Frank was raised in Galway, Ireland along with brothers Patrick and John. He was the proud owner of Patrick's Pub, Little Neck, Harp & Mandolin, Bayside, Claddagh Shop, Little Neck, Kenny's Cafe, Bethpage and Patrick's Eastside, New Hyde Park. Survived by 3 loving daughters Bette Terzi and husband Kenny, Patricia Joyce and husband Tim Franceen McPoland and husband Mike. He was blessed with 4 wonderful grandchildren Diana and Kristine Terzi, and James and Kerrie Joyce and partner Vanessa Park. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:15 am St. Anne's RC Church, Garden City, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020