MUHLBACH - Frank, Longtime resident of Bayside, NY and born in Romania in 1939, passed away May 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sally, (nee Fitzpatrick), his brother, Joseph Muhlbach and is predeceased by his sister, Anne Schult (Robert). He was the loving father of Anne Olshan (Matthew) and Christine Rozich (Michael) and cherished grandfather of Samantha, Griffin, Wyatt and Amanda. Mr. Muhlbach worked as a Waterproofer, in building restoration, with Local 66 for over 50 years. After his retirement, he worked for 20 years as a Site Safety Manager on construction sites throughout New York City. Funeral services were held at Gleason's Funeral home in Whitestone, NY. Interment followed at St. Michael's Cemetery in East Elmhurst, NY. Donations can be made to the MDS-Foundation at MDS-Foundation.org.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 2, 2020.
