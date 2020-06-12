SANSONE - Frank P. It is with great sadness and in celebration of a life well lived that we announce the passing of Frank P. Sansone, age 96, of Melville, NY (formerly of Locust Valley, NY and East Norwich NY), on June 6, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (nee) Cook. Born in the small upstate town of Malone, NY, Frank enjoyed many snowy winters and adventure filled summers. While in his freshman year at Plattsburgh State Teachers College, Frank enlisted in the Army Air Corp. (now the U.S. Air Force). He then went to radio school and became a radio mechanic/operator, after which he was assigned to the 13th Combat Cargo Squadron, a Squadron of C-46 cargo planes destined for the China-Burma-India theater of war, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded three Battle Stars: India Burma, China Burma and China Offensive, as well as the British Star of Burma. He earned a B.Ed from Plattsburgh and an M.A. from Columbia University, with additional studies at Columbia and Hofstra Universities. He served 33 years with the North Bellmore School District: for the first 8 years as a Science teacher and later as the first Principal of the Park Avenue School. He would remain in that position for 25 years. He married his beloved Dorothy in 1954. He first met her when she was a student teacher from New Paltz. Dorothy would later have a 34 year career as an elementary school teacher in the North Shore School District. They both retired in 1982 and subsequently became avid golfers, enjoyed travelling and spending time with their grandchildren. They shared 46 years of marriage, until Dorothy's sudden passing in 2000. In 1957, Frank and Dorothy moved to Dorothy's hometown of Locust Valley and purchased a house. Frank resided there for 56 years. During that time, he was an active member of the Locust Valley Rotary Club, serving on many committees, his most meaningful being the Scholarship Committee. For his service, the club awarded him with a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as a member of the Locust Valley Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of the Locust Valley Volunteer and Exempt Fireman's Benevolent Association. After Dorothy's passing, Frank became a member of the Locust Valley Reformed Church and served as a Deacon. Additionally, he got involved in amateur radio (call number KC2HDC), during which time he enjoyed speaking to individuals from this country as well as those in other countries and continents. Frank is survived by his sons, John C. (Pam Smith) and Franklin P. (Maureen), and four grandchildren - John A., Margot, Brian and Kira. Due to the coronavirus situation, a Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. As he would always say, "That's the way it goes, heading west."







