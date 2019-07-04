L/Cpl. FRANK M. PIETRAS, and the 159 Marines and Corpsmen "Killed in Action" The 52nd Anniversary: Operation Buffalo Jul 2-14, 1967 52 years ago, on the 4th of July 1967, "in the summer of love", 21-year old L/Cpl. Frank M. Pietras, (who volunteered for the Marines for 2 yrs, under the "buddy system" of the Volunteer Draft), was killed in action, in the legendary battle of "Operation Buffalo", defending Northern I Corps, Con Thien, "McNamara's Line" (the Trace) and the DMZ (aka "Dead Marine Zone"). These "Band of Brothers in Arms" fought savagely in "the meat grinder of the marketplace." They were Marines on a Mission, displaying their "true grit", and "do or die" Marine Corps Mettle, by courageously & gallantly giving their full measure, sacrificing all their tomorrows in selfless service and devotion to each other, their Corps, and Country. In the end, 159 Marines and Corpsmen "all went down together" on Buffalo. Today few remember their names, fewer are left to tell their stories. They may be gone, but they will never be forgotten, by "the few and the proud" Marine defenders and survivors of I Corps. Still, to this day, "we carry our dead", and continue to guide our "walking dead." We hold high the burning "Torch of Freedom", that has been passed to us, "to you from failing hands we throw the Torch." As torch bearers, & Marine combat warriors, we have an unyielding devotion, and a duty and obligation, to Honor and remember their names, tell their stories, and remember their long-forgotten deeds, that came from their hearts and souls. 52 years ago, "in the summer of love", they valiantly upheld the highest and finest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and the United States of America. Ooh-Rah! Your Semper Fi "Buddy" Richard "Moon Man" Mooney I Corps - '66-67 Published in Newsday on July 4, 2019