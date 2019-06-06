|
PREVITALI - Frank M., loving husband to Gloria and father of 6 children went home to the Lord on May 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Frank was born on July 14, 1926 and resided in Badin, NC for the past 4 years. Prior to that, he lived in Miller Place, NY for over 47 years. Frank was an engineer and retired from Grumman Aerospace in 1990 after more than 25 years. Frank was a wonderful dad to Alan (Ann), Elaine (Lanny), Donna (Kevin), Barbara (Larry). Lisa (Bill), Steven (Kirsten), also 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years and son-in-law Bill.
Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019