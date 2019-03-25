|
BASSOLINO - Frank Ralph 84, formerly of Westbury, NY, and Southampton NY, passed away peacefully on Friday March 22, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on August 6, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Ralph & Jean (Mastromarino) Bassolino. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Varone) Bassolino of Surfside Beach, SC. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held in Westbury, New York in the summer of 2019. Those details will be announced when finalized. To view the full obituary online kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019