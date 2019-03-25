Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bassolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Ralph Bassolino


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Frank Ralph Bassolino Notice
BASSOLINO - Frank Ralph 84, formerly of Westbury, NY, and Southampton NY, passed away peacefully on Friday March 22, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on August 6, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Ralph & Jean (Mastromarino) Bassolino. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Varone) Bassolino of Surfside Beach, SC. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held in Westbury, New York in the summer of 2019. Those details will be announced when finalized. To view the full obituary online kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now