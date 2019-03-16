|
STARR - Frank S., on March 14, 2019 of Coram, LI. Formerly of Garden City Park and Maspeth, LI. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of Diana Harte (John), Kathryn Martino (Edward), Marian Van Weele (Tim) and the late John. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 3. Frank is also survived by his brother Peter and sisters Anne Carlo and Helen Blum and many more loving family and friends. He is the past owner and operator of Starr Auto Body in New Hyde Park, LI. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday at 10 AM at Infant Jesus RC Church, Port Jefferson, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019