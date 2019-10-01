|
|
SPOSATO - Frank Joseph, 91, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Frank leaves behind many loving children, grandchildren, family, and friends; his beloved wife, Judith, predeceased him in 2012. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Frank's life on Thursday, October 3, at 12 noon, at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, 109 Browns Rd. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to . More information about Frank's life will be posted at maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019