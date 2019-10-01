Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Huntington
109 Browns Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sposato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Sposato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Sposato Notice
SPOSATO - Frank Joseph, 91, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Frank leaves behind many loving children, grandchildren, family, and friends; his beloved wife, Judith, predeceased him in 2012. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Frank's life on Thursday, October 3, at 12 noon, at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, 109 Browns Rd. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to . More information about Frank's life will be posted at maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now