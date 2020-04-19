Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Stancarone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Stancarone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Stancarone Notice
STANCARONE - Frank of Centereach, NY on April 14th, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of Eileen and ex-husband of Gloria. Cherished father of Victor and Mark (spouse Linda). Loving stepfather of Steven (Jackie), Joseph (Liz), Susan (Michael) and the late Jane. Adored step-grandfather of 5. Frank Danti Stancarone was born in NYC on October 25th 1925 into a traditional loving Italian American family. He was the youngest of 4 children born to Vito and Marie Stancarone. He inherited a passion for opera and Italian cuisine. He loved going out to restaurants with family and friends right up to his last days. He was a connoisseur and could always be counted on to give his opinion (good or bad) of the quality of foods he was served. During WWII he was a Navy electricians mate in the Pacific Theater. When the war ended Frank married Gloria Montalvo and went to work for NY Telephone as an electrical engineer. He learned to play piano and formed a band called the 3 Demensions and for 20 years joyfully played the Long Island/NYC nightclub scene on weekends. He retired from the phone company and had a second career as a musician this time as a solo performer playing piano and singing in clubs and restaurants. His professional name was Frank Danti. He was an avid Yankee baseball fan. He was a passionate, loving, generous person. Frank lived by the mottos "Family First" and "Everything in Moderation". He was also a very religious man always saying prayers for family members. He will be sorely missed. Services entrusted to Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. All services are private. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
Download Now