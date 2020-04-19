|
STANCARONE - Frank of Centereach, NY on April 14th, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of Eileen and ex-husband of Gloria. Cherished father of Victor and Mark (spouse Linda). Loving stepfather of Steven (Jackie), Joseph (Liz), Susan (Michael) and the late Jane. Adored step-grandfather of 5. Frank Danti Stancarone was born in NYC on October 25th 1925 into a traditional loving Italian American family. He was the youngest of 4 children born to Vito and Marie Stancarone. He inherited a passion for opera and Italian cuisine. He loved going out to restaurants with family and friends right up to his last days. He was a connoisseur and could always be counted on to give his opinion (good or bad) of the quality of foods he was served. During WWII he was a Navy electricians mate in the Pacific Theater. When the war ended Frank married Gloria Montalvo and went to work for NY Telephone as an electrical engineer. He learned to play piano and formed a band called the 3 Demensions and for 20 years joyfully played the Long Island/NYC nightclub scene on weekends. He retired from the phone company and had a second career as a musician this time as a solo performer playing piano and singing in clubs and restaurants. His professional name was Frank Danti. He was an avid Yankee baseball fan. He was a passionate, loving, generous person. Frank lived by the mottos "Family First" and "Everything in Moderation". He was also a very religious man always saying prayers for family members. He will be sorely missed. Services entrusted to Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. All services are private. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020