Frank T. Timmons Notice
TIMMONS - Frank T., age 63, of Miller Place, NY, formerly of Farmingdale, NY passed on March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Matthew and Kevin (Mina). Cherished grandfather of Nico. Adored son of the late Eugene and the late Grace Timmons and loved son-in-law of Anthony and Mary Olivari. Treasured brother of Thomas (Margie), Patrick (Carol), Michael, John and Cindy (Linda), Anne (Richie) Tortoso, Jeanne (Dennis Nowak) Timmons and Vincent (Chrissy). Devoted brother-in-law of Tony, Bill (Nora) and David (Lori) Olivari. "Favorite uncle" to all of his nieces & nephews.Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope House Ministries, 675 High St, Port Jefferson, NY 11777. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019
