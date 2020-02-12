|
TASSONE - Frank Oct 27, 1951 - Feb 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Deborah. Loving father of Elizabeth (Kenneth) Vogel, Domenico (Shannon) Tassone, Maria Tassone and Francesco Tassone. Adored son of Elizabeth and the late Dominick Tassone. Cherished grandfather of Giovanni, Gabriella, Francesca and Theresa. Devoted brother of Concetta Mills, Dominick (Chee Chee) Tassone and Joanne (Carmine DeCicco) Tassone. Dear uncle of Kristina Mills. Frank will be missed greatly, but we all have comfort in knowing he's reunited with the love of his life, Debbie. Rest in Peace, Papa T.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020