Frank Trotta

Trotta - Frank "Bucky". Bucky passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving children, Thomas (Andrea), Edward (Drea), Richard (Lynne), Louis (Amy), Carmen, Charlie (Doreen), Maryann and all 18 grandchildren, 15 1-2 great-grandchildren. Bucky was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Maureen Byrnes Trotta. He was born, raised and lived his entire life in Inwood, New York. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Perry's Funeral Home, 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Inwood NY on August 26, 2020 at 10am.







