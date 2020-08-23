1/
Frank Trotta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trotta - Frank "Bucky". Bucky passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving children, Thomas (Andrea), Edward (Drea), Richard (Lynne), Louis (Amy), Carmen, Charlie (Doreen), Maryann and all 18 grandchildren, 15 1-2 great-grandchildren. Bucky was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Maureen Byrnes Trotta. He was born, raised and lived his entire life in Inwood, New York. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Perry's Funeral Home, 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Inwood NY on August 26, 2020 at 10am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved