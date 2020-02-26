Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Bay Shore
107 E Main Street
Bay Shore, NY
View Map

Frank Ufer

Frank Ufer Notice
UFER - Frank Eugene "Gene", of Islip, NY, on February 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of Gretchen Ross. Cherished grandfather of Emily and Allison, and great-grandfather of Caroline. Devoted uncle of Robert Ufer (Diann). Visiting will be Friday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street in Islip. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday 10am at the United Methodist Church of Bay Shore, 107 E Main Street in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Methodist Church of Bay Shore would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2020
