C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas R.C. Church
Bellmore, NY

Frank Vetrone Notice
VENTRONE - Frank, 80, of Bellmore, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Helena. Cherished father of Michael (Adrienne) & Deborah Donelson. Devoted grandpa of Michael (Bernadette), Danielle, Izabella & Nicolette. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at C.S. Bartholomew and Son Inc., 302 S. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 10am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bellmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Inn Melville. www.csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019
