VENTRONE - Frank, 80, of Bellmore, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Helena. Cherished father of Michael (Adrienne) & Deborah Donelson. Devoted grandpa of Michael (Bernadette), Danielle, Izabella & Nicolette. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at C.S. Bartholomew and Son Inc., 302 S. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 10am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bellmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Inn Melville. www.csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019