FLOWER - Franklin Bromley of Mill Neck, NY on August 10, 2019 at Age 94. Beloved husband of the late Ada. Loving father of Ann Flower, Linda (Gary Johnston), Deborah Flower (Gerry Swanick) and the late Joan Valentine (Scott Valentine). Proud grandfather of Jesse Flower-Ambroch, Devin Swanick, Oliver Swanick, Tom Valentine and Emily Valentine. Cherished great - grandfather of India Flower. Heartfelt thanks go to Bernice, Moveta, Nichette, Agnes, Mirna, Valerie, and Karen, who skillfully cared for Franklin during the last seven years of his life. In memory of Frank and in recognition of his profound gratitude for his education, contributions may be made in his memory to either of his alum: Lehigh University Scholarship Fund (online at Give.LU or Lehigh University, 306 S. New St, Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA) or The Rutgers University Foundation (Rutgers SEBS, Dean's Office, Attn: Melissa McKillip, 88 Lipman Dr, Suite 104, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Please note on check that donation is in memory of Franklin Flower). The family is also honored by donations made in memory of Franklin to The Village Church of Bayville (9 Mountain Ave, Bayville, NY 11709). Visitation on September 21, 2019, 12:30 - 2:00pm at the Dodge-Thomas F.H., Glen Cove, NY followed by a Service at 2:00pm. Interment is Private. dodgethomas.com
