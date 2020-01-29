Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred DeBuhr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred DeBuhr Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred DeBuhr Sr. Notice
DeBUHR - Fred Sr., on January 22, 2020 at age 92. Lifelong resident of Stewart Manor. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn. Devoted father of Kathryn (Ron), Christine (Dennis), Fred (Kathleen) and stepfather of Deborah (Charles). Loving grandfather of 13. Cherished great grandfather of 26 and great great grandfather of 1. Also survived by his best friend, Rambo. Served the Stewart Manor Fire Department in several capacities for 38 plus active years. ExChief of the Stewart Manor Fire Department. Family and Friends may call on Friday 7-9pm and Saturday 2-5 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to: The , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville Fla 32256 by phone at 1-877-832-6997 or email www. woundedwarrior project.org.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -