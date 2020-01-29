|
DeBUHR - Fred Sr., on January 22, 2020 at age 92. Lifelong resident of Stewart Manor. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn. Devoted father of Kathryn (Ron), Christine (Dennis), Fred (Kathleen) and stepfather of Deborah (Charles). Loving grandfather of 13. Cherished great grandfather of 26 and great great grandfather of 1. Also survived by his best friend, Rambo. Served the Stewart Manor Fire Department in several capacities for 38 plus active years. ExChief of the Stewart Manor Fire Department. Family and Friends may call on Friday 7-9pm and Saturday 2-5 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to: The , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville Fla 32256 by phone at 1-877-832-6997 or email www. woundedwarrior project.org.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020