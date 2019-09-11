Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Fred Ferri Notice
FERRI - Fred J. of Smithtown, NY on September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Ferri. Loving son of Fred N. and the late June Ferri. Cherished father of Edward "Teddy" Joy. Adored brother of Linda (Terry) Stein and the late Douglas Ferri. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Religious Service at the funeral home, Friday 8PM. Private Cremation www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 11, 2019
