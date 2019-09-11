|
FERRI - Fred J. of Smithtown, NY on September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Ferri. Loving son of Fred N. and the late June Ferri. Cherished father of Edward "Teddy" Joy. Adored brother of Linda (Terry) Stein and the late Douglas Ferri. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Religious Service at the funeral home, Friday 8PM. Private Cremation www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 11, 2019