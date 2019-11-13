Home

SCHUMEYER - Fred "Skip" of Farmingdale on November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kelly). Loving father of Kerry (Robert) and Jimmy (Norka). Devoted grandfather of Christian, Lilianna, Sean, Brooke and Thomas. Loving brother of Buddy (Annette), James (Linda), Denise Falcone (Anthony), and the late Kathy Plakas. Skippy will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
