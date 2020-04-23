Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Medrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Medrano

Add a Memory
Freddie Medrano Notice
MEDRANO - Freddie, Jr., 49, of Bayport, LI, died on April 16, 2020. Proud sergeant and veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Beloved husband of the late Jessica. Proud father of Logan and Faith. Cherished son of Wilfredo, Sr. and Lydia. Loving brother of Marilyn, Denise and Eddie. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A celebration of Freddie's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Download Now