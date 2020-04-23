|
|
MEDRANO - Freddie, Jr., 49, of Bayport, LI, died on April 16, 2020. Proud sergeant and veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Beloved husband of the late Jessica. Proud father of Logan and Faith. Cherished son of Wilfredo, Sr. and Lydia. Loving brother of Marilyn, Denise and Eddie. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A celebration of Freddie's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020