CALISE - Frederic P. of Moriches NY, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Freddie was a proud veteran and Purple Heart recipient during the Vietnam War. He became a police officer in the New York Police Department. Freddie spent the later years of his life volunteering and dedicating his time and energy to other veterans in need. Freddie was one of 6 siblings, the father of 2 children, and a grandfather of three.







