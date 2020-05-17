|
WING - Frederick A., 95, of Williston Park, died peacefully on May 14. 2020. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran - WWII & retired NY City Police Lieutenant. Beloved husband of 66 years to Eileen. Loving father to Maryann (Brian), Catherine (Vincent), Margaret (Dana), Joseph (Evelyn), Frederick (Jennifer), John, Patrick (Suzanne), Eileen (Jeffrey). Adored grandfather to 25 grandchildren & great-grandfather to 10 and counting. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Williston Park. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Frederick's like will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020