Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick A. Wing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Wing Notice
WING - Frederick A., 95, of Williston Park, died peacefully on May 14. 2020. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran - WWII & retired NY City Police Lieutenant. Beloved husband of 66 years to Eileen. Loving father to Maryann (Brian), Catherine (Vincent), Margaret (Dana), Joseph (Evelyn), Frederick (Jennifer), John, Patrick (Suzanne), Eileen (Jeffrey). Adored grandfather to 25 grandchildren & great-grandfather to 10 and counting. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Williston Park. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Frederick's like will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -