Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Frederick Ivan Ellis Notice
ELLIS - Frederick Ivan of Amityville, LI on January 19, 2020. Proud U.S. Army veteran of WW II and member of Hunter-Squires-Jackson AL Post # 1218. Mr. Ellis was the first African-American volunteer fireman for the North Amityville FD and Rescue Squad as well as a member of the Hollywood Masonic Lodge #92. Beloved husband of Fredericka N. Loving father of Frederick D., Juanita V. and Gwendolyn M. Ellis. Cherished grandfather of 6. A funeral service will held today (Wednesday) 1:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Amityville Cemetery. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
