Frederick Joseph

Frederick Joseph Notice
JOSEPH - Frederick L. on March 5, 2019 of Dix Hills at age 92. Beloved son of the late Charles and the late Margaret Joseph. Devoted brother of Marion Joseph, loving uncle of Christine Harvey and Ted H. Harvey. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Sunday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am St. Matthew RC Church, Dix Hills. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery, Elmont, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019
