Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
516-437-2100
Frederick Joseph Soviero

Frederick Joseph Soviero Notice
SOVIERO - Frederick Joseph died on April 3, 2020. Frederick was born on June 17, 1930 in Hollis, NY to the Late Frederick and Filomina Soviero. He grew up in Hollis, NY and attended St. Ann' School for his primary education. Following high school, Frederick served his country in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. Frederick had long career with the NYC Housing Authority. During his retirement, he spent his time gardening. Frederick was pre-deceased by Mary, his beloved wife of 47 years. Frederick is survived by his sons, Frederick (Lisa) and William (Amy). Frederick is also survived by his six grandchildren and his sister Louise Palumbo. Interment will be private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
