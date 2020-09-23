1/1
Frederick Kohlhepp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kohlhepp - Frederick George, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Angelina Kohlhepp. Cherished father of Steven Joseph (Debra) and Scott Frederick (Marguerite). Loving grand- father to five grandchildren, Scott Alexander, Jason Taylor, Nicholas Salvatore, Marc Joseph and Valerie Ann. Frederick will be remembered by all as a kind, generous man whose integrity was only exceeded by his love for his family. He will also be missed by his siblings, Catherine Holloway and Joseph (Pat) Kohlhepp, as well as his seven nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's name may be made to the St. Patrick's R.C. Church Hospitality Center, 9 North Clinton Ave., Bay Shore, NY 11706. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved