Frederick Kohlhepp

Kohlhepp - Frederick George, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Angelina Kohlhepp. Cherished father of Steven Joseph (Debra) and Scott Frederick (Marguerite). Loving grand- father to five grandchildren, Scott Alexander, Jason Taylor, Nicholas Salvatore, Marc Joseph and Valerie Ann. Frederick will be remembered by all as a kind, generous man whose integrity was only exceeded by his love for his family. He will also be missed by his siblings, Catherine Holloway and Joseph (Pat) Kohlhepp, as well as his seven nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's name may be made to the St. Patrick's R.C. Church Hospitality Center, 9 North Clinton Ave., Bay Shore, NY 11706. www.chapeyfamily.com