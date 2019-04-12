|
|
LANDOLFI - Frederick of Bay Shore, NY on April 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved father of Larry (Donna), Lynne, Mike (Ginger), Tony, Chris (Doreen) and Joe (Flo). Loving grand-father of Farrah, Elizabeth, Catherine, Patrick, Rebecca, Leah, Melanie, Maria, John-Joseph, Stephanie, Sophia, MaryGrace, CJ, Dominick, Michael, Hunter, Hannah, Lindsey, and Aaron. Cherished brother of Vincent Landolfi. Visiting Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Latin Requiem Mass, 9AM Monday, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Farmingville, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019