Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Requiem Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Farmingville, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Frederick Landolfi Notice
LANDOLFI - Frederick of Bay Shore, NY on April 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved father of Larry (Donna), Lynne, Mike (Ginger), Tony, Chris (Doreen) and Joe (Flo). Loving grand-father of Farrah, Elizabeth, Catherine, Patrick, Rebecca, Leah, Melanie, Maria, John-Joseph, Stephanie, Sophia, MaryGrace, CJ, Dominick, Michael, Hunter, Hannah, Lindsey, and Aaron. Cherished brother of Vincent Landolfi. Visiting Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Latin Requiem Mass, 9AM Monday, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Farmingville, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
