OLIVERI - Frederick M. of Farmingdale (Formerly of Hicksville) on May 16, 2019. Retired NCPD, 3rd Precinct. Devoted husband of the late Sophie. Beloved father and father-in-law of Thomas, Frederick and Gina, Janice and Robert Catalano, and Denise and Enrique Vargas. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Frederick, Melinda, Robert, Brigette, Christopher, Kymberlie, and Eriq. Also survived by 11 great-grandchil-dren. The family will receive friends Monday 7-9pm and Tuesday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2019