1/
Frederick Nuzzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NUZZI - Frederick of Fort Meyers, FL (formerly of Farmingdale, NY) passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Regina. Survived by his loving daughters Debra Cabot (John), Lori DeLucia (Frank) and Pam Zaccaria (Peter), his adored grandchildren Clint (Nikki), John, Paige (John), Peter (Brenna) and Frank and great grandson Clint. Also survived by his beloved Patricia. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 12 at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery, Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. WWW.MDA.DONORDRIVE.COM massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved