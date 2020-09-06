Frederick Nuzzi

NUZZI - Frederick of Fort Meyers, FL (formerly of Farmingdale, NY) passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Regina. Survived by his loving daughters Debra Cabot (John), Lori DeLucia (Frank) and Pam Zaccaria (Peter), his adored grandchildren Clint (Nikki), John, Paige (John), Peter (Brenna) and Frank and great grandson Clint. Also survived by his beloved Patricia. Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 12 at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery, Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
. WWW.MDA.DONORDRIVE.COM
massapequafuneralhome.com