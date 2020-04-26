|
|
OSONITSCH Frederick, 84, of Coram, New York and formerly of Woodhaven and Ridgewood Queens, passed away from complications of the COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. Born on June 9, 1935 in Brooklyn NY, Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen, his children Frederick, Theresa, Steven, and Jeffrey, his grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Joseph, Steven, Matthew, Thomas, Meghan, and William, and his great-granddaughter Sophia. A graduate of Williamsburg High School, he served in the United States Army from 1958 1960 and spent the rest of his career as a highly respected plumber in Local 1, retiring in 2001. Fred loved his God, his country, and his family. An avid bowler and softball player in his younger years, he spent the lion's share of his adult life tending his "Victory garden", the incredible bounty of which fed not only his family, but half the neighborhood as well. He loved beer, enjoyed the occasional scotch, and was frequently seen at weddings doing his best imitation of James Brown's shuffle dance. A lifelong NY Rangers fan, he also rooted for the NY Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. His family takes great solace and comfort from the fact that his passing occurred mere hours after the conclusion of the Easter Holiday during which we commemorate and celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, for It was our Risen Lord's death on the cross which purchased eternal life for those who believe in Him. A memorial celebration for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020