SEITZ - Frederick Peter, of West Sayville, on February 19, 2020. Cherished companion of Lorraine and husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Fredeick N. (the late Denise), Susan M. Iwinski (Greg), Gerard J. (Dawn), Paul (Katia), and the late Michael J. Beloved grandfather of Nicole, Erick, Justin, Julie Ann, Nicholas, Emily, Anna, the late Daniel and great-grandftaher of Raphaella and Ameilius. Caring brother of Ronald (Dolores). Reposing Sunday from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020