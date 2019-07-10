|
NOROTSKY - Freida, passed in peace on Thursday July 4, 2019 at the age of 105. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Abraham and her sons Neil and Eric. Frieda is survived by her son, Jarrett and spouse (Jenita), 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grand-children, 2 great-great-grand-children and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on July 7th. Frieda lived at the Gurwin Jewish - Fay J. Lindner Residences in Commack, NY where she enjoyed 18 wonderful years.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019