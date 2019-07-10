Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freida Norotsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freida Norotsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freida Norotsky Notice
NOROTSKY - Freida, passed in peace on Thursday July 4, 2019 at the age of 105. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Abraham and her sons Neil and Eric. Frieda is survived by her son, Jarrett and spouse (Jenita), 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grand-children, 2 great-great-grand-children and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on July 7th. Frieda lived at the Gurwin Jewish - Fay J. Lindner Residences in Commack, NY where she enjoyed 18 wonderful years.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.