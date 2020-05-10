|
|
HUGUES - Frieda on April 9, 2020. Born to Frieda & William Reitz on May 30, 1926. She was the beloved wife of 74 years to the late Arlington Henry Hugues. Devoted Mother to William (Catherine), Arlene, Thomas (Julia) and Frederick (Mary). Cherished Grandmother to Chad, Miranda (Kevin), Will (Stacey), Jason (Katie), Corey, Jeffery ( Lauren), and Samantha (Chris). She was delighted to become a Great-Grandmother to Gabriella, Faith, Anthony, Hannah, Liam, Emery, Jack, Chase, Georgia and Thomas. Dear sister to William and Robert Reitz. Frieda's parents were German immigrants who met on the boat coming to America. As a teenager she loved helping her father in his bakery and her Uncle in his Ice Cream Shop in Queens, N.Y. At 16 she left school to help her Dad raise her younger brother. During WWII she worked as a telephone operator while chasing her dream to become a singer. Frieda was in the process of recording and promoting a record when she met the love of her life. She loved singing but Pop was the love of her life! The two were inseparable for 74 years. Pop always said she saved him from being a bum. Our mother was loved by all who knew her. She was the best cook in the family. She sang in the church choir and The Babylon Chorale, taught Sunday school, and later in life became the President of the Mobile Home Association. She was very much into baking, crafts, sewing, embroidery, and knitting. She was always mak-ing something for the one of her kids, Grandkids or for fundraisers at church fun- tions. Mom was always busy but made time for anyone who needed her help. She taught the women of our family how to can fruits and vegetables, make jam, and bake, sharing all her recipes. We will always remember the family dinners with cards. She was an avid pinochle player. Even in her later years she would get together with friends and go strawberry and blueberry picking. She was everything we could ever want for a mother. Mom, Happy Mother's Day in Heaven! www.Boyd-Spencer.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020