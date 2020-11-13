RODRIGUEZ - Frieda (nee Diaz) of Dedham, MA died peacefully on November 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in New York City on March 5, 1924 to Efidencio and Romana Diaz, both originally from Puerto Rico. Frieda grew up in Manhattan with her sisters, the late Ovidia Ramos, Ida Quintana and Victoria Cabrera. She graduated from Wadleigh High School. Frieda worked for several years as a secretary before marrying in 1947. Following the passing of her husband George and daughter Teresa, Frieda continued to live in Levittown, NY before moving to the Traditions of Dedham senior community in 2016 to be near her family. Those who knew Frieda will not need any memento to remember her; she made friends into family with an effortless magnetism that made her an immediate favorite in her every community. With age, Frieda only blossomed. Always eager to explore a new passion, Frieda dis-covered a gift for watercolor painting in her later years, a talent that never ceased to amaze her family, friends and teachers. She recorded the history of her family with the same fervor that she lived for their future, and she devoted herself to her loved ones until her last day. Frieda is survived by her daughter Renee Slason, by her granddaughters Kim and Caroline Slason and their father Donald Slason, and by her nephew Robert Ramos. A private service will be held in Calverton, NY on Monday, November 16.







