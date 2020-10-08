1/
Fulton (Alby) Alberghine
1942 - 2020
ALBERGHINE-Fulton (ALBY) born 2/23/1942 in NYC, raised in Corona, attended PS 13 and Newtown HS. Worked proudly for 43 years at American Airlines. Survived by his loving wife Clare (Penny Cashman) Daughters, Monica Campbell (Reggie), Toni Alberghine. Adoring grandchildren Olivia, and Ryan Campell and Courtney Alberghine. Sisters, Martha Barmonde, Bernadette Careccia, Connie Kresback, Joan Giorgianni, brothers Chuck and Ronnie Alberghine. Many nieces & nephews. His family was his greatest accomplishment. He was loved by many friends and relatives. Visitation is Friday 10/9 at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass at St. James, RCC 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chapey and Sons Funeral Home
OCT
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Chapey and Sons Funeral Home
