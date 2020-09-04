Gaetana Cannavo

CANNAVO - Gaetana (Gae) passed away peacefully at home in Lexington, Massachusetts, on September 1, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 6, 1927. Her parents, Peter and Pierina Albano, were born in Italy and came to the US in the 1920s. Gae and her brother Norman grew up in Brooklyn. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College in 1947, and a Master of Arts in English Literature from New York University. She taught English in the New York City public schools for over 30 years, including Canarsie High School from 1964-1970, and Benjamin Cardozo High School from 1970-1986. Her husband, Salvator Cannavo (1921-2011), was a professor of physics and philosophy at Brooklyn College. They had three children, Francesca (born 1950), Joseph (born 1960), and Peter (born 1964). In 1969, the family moved from Brooklyn to Manhasset, New York. In 2011, after Sal's passing, Gae went to live with Francesca and her husband, Tom, in Lexington. Gae was an outstanding teacher who loved literature, especially Shakespeare. She was also a published poet, and was for a time an editor at the New York Quarterly, a poetry journal. In addition, she was a talented artist, a passion she pursued after her retirement. In her spare time, Gae was also involved with the Manhasset Public Library and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had a fondness for chocolate, opera, and classical music. She was fluent in Italian and proficient in Spanish and French. Gae is survived by her children, Francesca Cannavo Antognini (Thomas Antognini), Joseph Cannavo (Key Park), Peter Cannavo (Helen Jacoby); her grandchildren Tad Antognini (Vivian Tan), Kathryn Antognini, Maja Cannavo, Pierina Cannavo, Phoenix Cannavo, and Aria Cannavo; her great-granddaughter Alison Antognini; and her sister-in-law, Mary Frank, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Heart Association
, www2.heart.org
.