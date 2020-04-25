|
CATALDO - Gaetana (nee Lobianco) of North Bellmore, NY, passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her loving husband, Vito, and son, John. Survived by her beloved children, Salvatore, Joseph (Theresa), Mary, Angelo (Lore), her grandchildren, Sal, Anthony, Vinny, Vito, Steven, Andrew, Vito, John, Joe Jr., Christopher, Angelo Jr, Tina, Alexa and Crystal and her 13 great grandchildren. Tina, as everyone knew her, was born in Militello in Val di Cantania, Italy. She married her soul mate, the love her life and immigrated to America. They sailed on the Andrea Doria with their 2-year-old son on the voyage that sank off Long Island in the July 1956. That trip alone was responsible for her lifelong fear of water. She settled into life in Jamaica, Queens where she raised and helped support her family. She was an extraordinary seamstress, a natural talent. She and her husband, Vito brought their family out to North Bellmore. They established a family run automotive repair shop and used car sales in Bethpage, NY. She was truly the matriarch of her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren above all things. Tina was an avid gardener with a green thumb. She loved to plant her vegetables each year and make sure they were plentiful. Always making sure there was enough basil to use when jarring tomatoes at the end of every summer. She lovingly tended to all her plants and flowers. Her home was always prettiest on the block. Current limitations restrict a traditional viewing ceremony, church funeral or burial site service. Tina will be interred next to her husband at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY on April 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020