BARBIERI - Gaetano of Bay Shore, NY passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Guy is survived by his children, Joseph Barbieri of Waterbury, CT, Maria (Barbieri) Teixeira of Middlebury, CT, and Justine (Barbieri) Frazer and her husband, James, of Islip, NY; their mother and Guy's first wife Carolyn (Sisia) Barbieri of Middlebury, CT; his brothers, Salvatore Barbieri and his wife, Jean, of Remsenburg, NY, and Joseph W. Barbieri, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Bethpage, NY; his adoring grandchildren, Joseph Barbieri, Gabriella Teixeira, Tomas Teixeira, Joaquim Teixeira, Courtney Frazer, Maggie Frazer, Sabrina Frazer, Alexander Frazer, and Narayan and Amani Teixeira, who lovingly called him Grandpa Guy. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and great-nephews, and his too many to count Barbieri, Ruggiero, Santitoro, and Scotto cousins. Guy was preceded in death by his second wife, Frances (DiMarco) Barbieri, who also passed away due to complications from COVID-19, and is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were respectfully made by Overton Funeral Home in Islip and a graveside service was held privately at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens. A celebration of Guy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we know that Guy would find great pleasure in the hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for another person in his name. Donations in his memory can be made to: www.diabetes.org or support.northwell.edu/20/donation-forms/covid-19-emergency-fund
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020