Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Gaetano Minutillo Notice
MINUTILLO - Gaetano of Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Rockville Centre, NY, on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving and devoted father of Angelo (MaryAnn), Martha (Brian) McDonald, and Joseph (Lucille). Adored grandfather of Megan, Gregory, Nicholas, Madeleine, Matthew and Kathleen. Dear brother of (late Corrado), (late Joseph) sister-in-law Oria Minutilio, sister Rose (Thomas) Passante and youngest brother Michael (late Marie). Reposing at Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Thursday 7-9 pm, Friday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Entombment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
