|
|
MINUTILLO - Gaetano of Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Rockville Centre, NY, on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving and devoted father of Angelo (MaryAnn), Martha (Brian) McDonald, and Joseph (Lucille). Adored grandfather of Megan, Gregory, Nicholas, Madeleine, Matthew and Kathleen. Dear brother of (late Corrado), (late Joseph) sister-in-law Oria Minutilio, sister Rose (Thomas) Passante and youngest brother Michael (late Marie). Reposing at Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Thursday 7-9 pm, Friday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Entombment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019