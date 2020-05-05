|
|
KISSINGER - Gail Ann, (85) August 4, 1934 - April 21, 2020 Gail was born in Pittsburgh, Pa, daughter of Albert and Estelle Morris. Gail and her husband, Robert moved to Syosset, NY where they raised their family. They retired to Hawley, Pa. Gail was an avid Bridge player, a skilled tennis player and an award winning quilter. Gail owned Fabrics and More in Hawley, Pa for ten years. Her many quilts and handmade gifts will be treasured by her children and grandchildren. Gail is survived by her children, Ruth Mandresh, Robert Kissinger Jr., Russ Kissinger and Lynn Bo. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Gail is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Robert George Kissinger.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020