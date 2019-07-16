Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace RC Church
West Babylon, NY
Gail D. Monteforte Notice
MONTEFORTE - Gail D. (nee Cecere) 74, of West Babylon, on July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Franklin A. Monteforte. Devoted mother of Leslee Salanitri (Funzy), Lori Eccleston (Robin), Randee Monteforte, Frank Monteforte (Christine), and Donna Matalevich (Robert). Cher-ished grandmother of Jason, Shane, Cody, Ryan, Reed, Zoe, Nicholas, Daniel, Sage, Frankie, Alexander, Marco, and Emilia. Cherished sister of Lenny Cecere, Karen Cecere, and sister-in-law of Phyllis Monteforte. Predeceased by her parents, Peter and Helen Cecere and her brother-in-law, Roger Monteforte. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 2 - 4:30pm and 7 - 9:30pm. Funeral mass 10am Thursday, July 18, 2019, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019
