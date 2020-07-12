1/1
Gail Duesselmann
DUESSELMANN - Gail, 75, of Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2020, at her home. Gail was born in New York, NY, to Dr. William and D. Ethel Duesselmann on August 6, 1944. She completed grade school at Lloyd Harbor School before going on to The Knox School for Girls, St. James, Long Island, NY. She graduated in 1963. Gail lived in Huntington, NY, before settling in Naples, FL. In Naples, she worked for Collier County. She retired in 1999 from the Collier County (FL) Finance Department. After retirement, she moved to Hendersonville, NC. She moved back to Naples in 2010. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. Gail is survived by her brother, William Duesselmann, Jr.; nieces, Heather Duesselmann (Thomas Burke) and Lisa Brockbank; cousins; and great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who will all miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow us to be together.Donations may be made in Gail's name to Habitat for Humanity.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
