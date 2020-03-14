Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112

Gail Marie Gruber


1944 - 2020
GRUBER - Gail Marie (nee Katala), of Holbrook, NY, died on March 12, 2020. Gail was born in Richmond Hill, NY, on August 17, 1944. She gradu-ated in 1963 from St. John's Episcopal Nursing School and had worked ever since as a registered nurse. She is survived by her sons, Peter and Michael, and her daughter, Lisa; two grandsons, Ryan and Luke; and her brother, William Katala (Judy). She was the favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews. Gail lived for her kids and grandkids, above all and anything else. Her love was huge. She had a great laugh. She was selfless and hilarious. Arrangements entrusted to McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, Medford, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2020
