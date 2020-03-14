|
GRUBER - Gail Marie (nee Katala), of Holbrook, NY, died on March 12, 2020. Gail was born in Richmond Hill, NY, on August 17, 1944. She gradu-ated in 1963 from St. John's Episcopal Nursing School and had worked ever since as a registered nurse. She is survived by her sons, Peter and Michael, and her daughter, Lisa; two grandsons, Ryan and Luke; and her brother, William Katala (Judy). She was the favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews. Gail lived for her kids and grandkids, above all and anything else. Her love was huge. She had a great laugh. She was selfless and hilarious. Arrangements entrusted to McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, Medford, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2020