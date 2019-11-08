Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Moran Notice
MORAN - Gail A, RN, of Islip, NY on November 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fred. Loving mother of Mark Moran (Carmen), Lisa Becvar (Ronnie), and Julie Ocon (Joe). Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Samuel, Ryan, Danny, and Juliette. Also survived by her sister Stevie. Cremation private. Memorial visiting will be Saturday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -