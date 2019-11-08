|
|
MORAN - Gail A, RN, of Islip, NY on November 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fred. Loving mother of Mark Moran (Carmen), Lisa Becvar (Ronnie), and Julie Ocon (Joe). Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Samuel, Ryan, Danny, and Juliette. Also survived by her sister Stevie. Cremation private. Memorial visiting will be Saturday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019