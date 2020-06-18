Gail S. Farrell
FARRELL - Gail S. age 66, died at home on June 16, 2020 in Long Beach, New York. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Farrell IV. Gail is survived by Carrie-Anne Farrell (Michael Grindstaff), Kelly Llewellyn (Kevin) and Joseph F. Farrell V (Ashley Zotter). Cherished grandmother of Keira J. Duffy and Mary Grindstaff. Beloved sister to Joann Mugavero (Mike) and Carl Henry III; daughter of the late Carl and Clara Henry. Gail was a passionate teacher and co-founder of the Long Beach Aquatics swim team with her late husband, Joe. She acted as the head swim coach for the Long Beach Aquatics as well as a swimming supervisor and longtime employee of the Long Beach Recreation Department. She originated the 2nd grade swim program, believing every child should learn to swim at a young age in Long Beach. The family will receive friends Thursday June 18th 3-8pm at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral to be held 10am Friday June 19th at the beach at Edwards Blvd., Long Beach, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gail Farrell's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Attn: Annual Giving Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106. Please indicate on the check that the gift is "In Memory of Gail Farrell".



Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
JUN
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
at the beach at Edwards Blvd.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
