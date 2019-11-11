Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Gail Santoianni Notice
SANTOIANNI - Gail P. passed away peacefully on November 8th. Beloved mother of Michael (Lisa). Loving grandmother of Christopher. Cherished sister of Richard. Predeceased by her parents Julius and Mildred. Dearest sister of the late Tony. Gail will forever be loved and remebered as the beautiful woman she was. Visitation will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel on Novemebr 12th from 2-4-7-9pm. Mass will be held at St. Rose of lima November 13th at 11am. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Cemetery. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019
