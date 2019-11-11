|
SANTOIANNI - Gail P. passed away peacefully on November 8th. Beloved mother of Michael (Lisa). Loving grandmother of Christopher. Cherished sister of Richard. Predeceased by her parents Julius and Mildred. Dearest sister of the late Tony. Gail will forever be loved and remebered as the beautiful woman she was. Visitation will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel on Novemebr 12th from 2-4-7-9pm. Mass will be held at St. Rose of lima November 13th at 11am. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Cemetery. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019