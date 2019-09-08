|
Tringali - GailPatricia (nee Wallace), 81, of Hicksville, NY, passed away on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy, Chief Petty Officer, US Navy. Devoted mother to Christine (Paul), Rory, and the late James. Cherished grandmother to Alexandrea, Cassandra, Joseph, Arielle, Jonathan, and Valentina. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gail was floral designer at Centerview Florist for many years. Family and Friends may visit Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9pm, with Funeral Services at 8pm, at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville, NY. Chapel services to be held Monday, 12pm, at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019