Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
East Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Tringali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Tringali

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Tringali Notice
Tringali - GailPatricia (nee Wallace), 81, of Hicksville, NY, passed away on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy, Chief Petty Officer, US Navy. Devoted mother to Christine (Paul), Rory, and the late James. Cherished grandmother to Alexandrea, Cassandra, Joseph, Arielle, Jonathan, and Valentina. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gail was floral designer at Centerview Florist for many years. Family and Friends may visit Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9pm, with Funeral Services at 8pm, at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville, NY. Chapel services to be held Monday, 12pm, at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now