WEIGEL - (PETERSON) Gail On Wednesday April 1, Gail Weigel (Peterson) passed away suddenly. A longtime resident of Hillsdale NJ, Gail was born in Massapequa NY on December 1, 1951 to the late Robert and Eleanor Peterson. A graduate of Massapequa High School, Gail was always proud to say she was a "Massapequa Girl". Gail went onto Harramin College and later completed her education at Pace University in Manhattan. Gail was a dedicated employee of Chase Manhatten Bank for 27+ years, and retired as a Vice President. Always a worker, during retirement she served as a Crossing Guard for the Hillsdale Police Dept. Gail had a kind spirit and a big heart. She was involved for many years with her local Chuch and athletic teams. Gail was preceded in death by her loving husband David. She leaves behind her dearest son Derek, her siblings Karin, Joan, & Robert and her many cousins & friends. She will be greatly missed by all. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020