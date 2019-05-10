Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Wheeler

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gail Wheeler Notice
WHEELER - Gail (nee Kist) on May 8th, 2019. Beloved partner of Thomas Mills. Loving and devoted mother of Kelly (Sandra) Wheeler, Jamie Wheeler, and James (Jennifer) Wheeler. Dear loving Grandmother of James, Avery, Joseph, Gavin, Andrew and Reagan. Dear sister of Edward (Phyllis) Kist and the late George Kist. "G" will be missed by all. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at The Thomas Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Cremation will be private.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
Download Now