|
|
WHEELER - Gail (nee Kist) on May 8th, 2019. Beloved partner of Thomas Mills. Loving and devoted mother of Kelly (Sandra) Wheeler, Jamie Wheeler, and James (Jennifer) Wheeler. Dear loving Grandmother of James, Avery, Joseph, Gavin, Andrew and Reagan. Dear sister of Edward (Phyllis) Kist and the late George Kist. "G" will be missed by all. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at The Thomas Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Cremation will be private.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019