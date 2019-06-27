|
BROWN - Garfield R. on June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Jennifer (Terry) Parrett. Cherished brother of Diane (Tug) Yasar and the late Vivian (George) Boes. Adoring uncle of Jonathan (Tarah), Kim (Joe), Kelley, Christine & Rick and great uncle of Taylor, Leila, Gracie and Julia. Former Pastor of 36 years at Half Hollow Community Church, Dix Hills. Retired History teacher of 26 years at John Glenn High school in Elwood, NY. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Thursday and Friday from 2:00-4:30 & 7:00-9:30 pm. Religious service at Half Hollow Community Church, Dix Hills, NY on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made in his name to: St. Jude's. boyd caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 27, 2019