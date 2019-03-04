|
|
WARREN - Garry J. of West Islip, LI on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia. Cherished father of Donna (Joe) Interlicchio, Brian (Jamie) & predeceased by his son Chris. Proud grandfather of Christina (Joe), Stephanie (Shelby), Lori (Alana), Cassandra and C.J. Adored G.G. to Jimmy, Joey and Jordan. Garry is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and heartbroken friends. To love and be loved is the purpose of our lives. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Memorial Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Garry's loving memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019