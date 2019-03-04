Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, LI, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry J. Warren

Notice Condolences Flowers

Garry J. Warren Notice
WARREN - Garry J. of West Islip, LI on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia. Cherished father of Donna (Joe) Interlicchio, Brian (Jamie) & predeceased by his son Chris. Proud grandfather of Christina (Joe), Stephanie (Shelby), Lori (Alana), Cassandra and C.J. Adored G.G. to Jimmy, Joey and Jordan. Garry is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and heartbroken friends. To love and be loved is the purpose of our lives. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Memorial Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Garry's loving memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now